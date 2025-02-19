Where To Watch My Hero Academia? Streaming Platforms And Broadcast Details

My Hero Academia is a celebrated anime series produced by Bones and adapted from Kohei Horikoshi’s manga. Fans have many options to choose from regarding where to watch the series, from traditional TV broadcasts to online streaming services.

For instance, Season 7 of the anime aired from May to October 2024 on Japanese networks such as Nippon TV and its affiliated channels. My Hero Academia Season 8 is set to air in Fall 2024, though the exact TV broadcast information has yet to be officially announced.

Japan also has MHA available on numerous streaming services. Fans can catch the anime on Hulu, ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, and d Anime Store, among others. Additional platforms such as Disney+, DMM TV, FOD, J:COM STREAM, Lemino, TELASA, and U-NEXT are also available options.

These services cover episodes from Season 1 through Season 7, and even include the special movie adaptations. Since its debut in 2016 on networks like TBS, MBS, and Nippon TV, My Hero Academia has maintained a strong presence on both television and streaming platforms in Japan.

Outside the East Asian country, platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix are popular choices for streaming My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll offers Seasons 1 to 7 as well, in both English and Japanese dubs with subtitles. The platform also has Season 7’s recap specials available.

Crunchyroll is the preferred option in regions including the United States, Europe, Canada, and New Zealand. Netflix also streams several seasons and movies of My Hero Academia in select countries, although its catalog may not include the OVAs.

With new seasons, OVAs, and movies, fans worldwide can choose the method that best suits their viewing habits. With Season 8 on its way, fans should remember to check local listings and favoured streaming services for the most current schedule and availability.

