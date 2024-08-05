Which Period Does Demon Slayer Take Place In? Timeline Explored

Demon Slayer is a popular shonen anime series with stunning visuals that are largely influenced by Japanese culture. The characters, including the Yukatas and Kimonos, wear Japanese clothing, and the Demon Slayer Corps uses the Katana, a Japanese sword. The series also features locations set in Japan, suggesting a slight accuracy in certain Japanese elements. The timeline of the series provides insight into the historical context of the time period, making it a highly enjoyable and entertaining watch.

There are three important eras in Demon Slayer.

1. Heian period

The Heian period, from 794 to 1185, marked the end of classical Japanese history. It followed the Nara period and began with Emperor Kammu moving Japan's capital to Heian-kyō. The Heian period saw a decline in Chinese influences and a maturation of Japanese culture. It was the peak of the Japanese imperial court, known for its art, poetry, and literature. The emergence of katakana and hiragana syllabaries contributed to Japan's vernacular literature, written by court women who were not as educated in Chinese.

The Heian period saw the emergence of Muzan, a human antagonist who was undergoing treatment for an incurable disease. After killing his doctor, Muzan became a demon and began consuming humans, fearing sunlight exposure. His origins date back to 794-1185, coinciding with the 50th emperor's relocation of Japan's capital to Heian-Kyo. This period saw a reduction in Chinese influence and the maturation of Japan's culture, with the emergence of another Japanese script, Katakana.

2. Sengoku Period

The Sengoku period, also known as the 'Warring States period', is a period in Japanese history where civil wars and social upheavals occurred frequently in the 15th and 16th centuries. The period's start date is typically the Kyōtoku incident (1454), Ōnin War (1467), or Meiō incident (1493), but its end date can range from 1568 to 1638, extending into the Edo period. The Sengoku period overlaps with the Muromachi period (1336–1573).

During this period, the traditional master-servant relationship between a lord and his vassals broke down, with the vassals eliminating the lord, internal clan and vassal conflicts over leadership of the lord's family, and frequent rebellion and puppetry by branch families against the lord's family. This period was marked by the loosening of samurai culture, with people born into other social strata sometimes making a name for themselves as warriors and thus becoming samurai.

The Sengoku period was the time when Yoriichi and Michikatsu Tsukiguni were introduced in the Demon Slayer series. Yoriichi, the greatest swordsman, developed breathing techniques to help the Demon Slayer Corps defeat brutal demons. He nearly killed Muzan himself, while his brother, Michikatsu, was tempted by Muzan and turned into a demon.

This period began with the initiation of the Onin War, which took place in 1467. It was in this period when Japan ended its Tributary State of China status. Japanese historians named this period after the Warring States Period in China.The three warlords, Tokugawa Ieyasu, Oda Nobunaga, and Toyotomi Hideyoshi, slowly unified Japan and are considered the Three Great Unifiers of Japan.

3. Taisho Period

The Taishō era was a period in the history of Japan dating from 30 July 1912 to 25 December 1926, coinciding with the reign of Emperor Taishō. The new emperor was a sickly man, which prompted the shift in political power from the old oligarchic group of elder statesmen to the Imperial Diet of Japan and the democratic parties. Thus, the era is considered the time of the liberal movement known as Taishō Democracy, it is usually distinguished from the preceding chaotic Meiji era and the following militaristic-driven first part of the Shōwa era.

The majority of the scenes in Demon Slayer are set in the Taisho Period (1912-1926), and it was in this timeline that Muzan was finally defeated. Characters like Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu were born in this period.

All the Upper and Lower Moon demons were also defeated in this timeline. Multiple generations of demon hunters’ efforts reached fruition during this time. This era essentially marked the long battle between the demons and the Corps. The Taisho period was a significant period in Japan that coincided with Emperor Taisho’s reign. Japan became more liberal during this period, and the political power shifted to democratic parties.

