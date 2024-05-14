Whisper Me A Love Song Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

This article contains spoilers from the Whisper Me A Love Song anime

The latest episode of Whisper Me A Love Song began where the last one left off. We got to saw the aftermath of Aki revealing her feelings for Yori, which were a big surprise for Kino, who was not sure of her feelings for Yori.

However, the episode left off at crucial juncture as we saw Yori invite Kino to her upcoming concert. Kino promised her senior that she will give Yori her answer after the concert. Which means that the next episode will probably show the romantic connection that the fans have been waiting for for so long.

Whisper Me A Love Song episode 6 release date, streaming details, and more

The 6th episode of Whisper Me A Love Song will come out on May 18th, 2024, Saturday, at 1:30 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will air in other countries at different times. In Japan, the episode will air on the NUMAnimation programming block of TV Asasahi. International audiences will be able to watch the episode about 30 minutes after its original Japanese release on Hidive, which is the only OTT platform streaming the anime outside of Japan.

Whisper Me A Love Song episode 6 is titled Love at First Sight and the Big Day, which gives us an idea about what the episode will be about. Seeing where the last episode left off, the upcoming episode will likely show Kino realizing her feelings for Yori as she attends the latter’s concert. The last episode already showed us that she was jealous of Aki being so close to Yori. The next episode will probably show the audience the start of their new relationship.

Whisper Me A Love Song episode 5 recap

The 5th episode of Whisper Me A Love Song began with the continuation of the scene where Aki revealed her feelings for Yori and how she concealed her feelings for so long as she though Yori will not accept her love. However, Yori falling for Kino while the latter could not give her a proper answer made her restless. Hearing this, Kino was distracted for days thinking about her feelings for Yori. Her friend Momoka helped her sort through this when the two of them had a conversation about love during their home econ class.

Later, Kino ran into Yori and asked her to walk together. When Momoka called Kino from a distance and started to run towards her, Yori got a little jealous and grabbed Kino’s arm. Yori became really embarrassed about her actions which Kino thought was really cute. Before parting ways, Yori asked Kino to come to her concert and promised that she will attract Kino with her music. Kino on the other hand, promised her senior that she will give her the answer for her confession after the concert is over as she did not want to make Yori wait any longer. On the day after, Aki apologized to Kino for how she had behaved and took her to the music club, where the members were all waiting. Watching Yori and Aki together made Kino jealous, even though she did not realize what she was feeling at the moment.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

