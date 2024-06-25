Who Are The Seraphim In One Piece? Explained

This article contains spoilers from the One Piece anime and manga

One Piece fans are well aware of the concept of The Seraphim, which is a unique blend of modern science and the supernatural. These Pacifista units, built by the Marine’s Special Science Group are all clones of the former members of the warlords. There are a total of seven Seraphims, even though we have only gotten to know four so far.

The creation and usage of the Seraphim in battle is one of the brilliant aspects of the One Piece saga. Eiichiro Oda’s manga and the anime both explained how the Seraphim were created and what their purpose was. In this article, we will take a deep dive into the Seraphim and their abilities.

How were the Seraphim created in One Piece?

Much like many other weird and wonderful creations in One Piece, the Seraphim is also created by Doctor Vegapunk. They are essentially clones of the former Seven Warlords of The Sea. They were created by combining the unique Lineage Factor from the Warlords along with the Lunarian Lineage Factor from Alber or King.

The clones then go through a rapid growth process and they are also infused with Green Blood. The Green Blood is a synthetic compound made from the lineage factor of those who have consumed the Devil Fruit Paramecia, emulating the Devil Fruit ability of the user. They are basically living weapons that are not only extremely powerful but some of the most dangerous as they are clones of the warlords. They are also extremely expensive to make due to the rarity of the Lunarian DNA and that is why they are so less in number. Although they are created artificially, the Seraphim can grow and their techniques also mature with time.

As Pacifista Units, the Seraphim also move around and fight in a robotic manner using their incredible skills. They are also programmed to follow the commands of a select few people and they must have the authority chip to do so. Any order given to the Setaphim by lower-ranking personnel can be overwritten by someone of higher rank. The SSG wanted to replace the Warlords with the Seraphims.

Who are the Seraphim that we know so far?

As mentioned earlier, there are a total of seven Seraphims based on the seven former Warlords. However, we have only met four of them so far and experienced just how powerful they are. As they emulate the skills of the original fighters they emulate, they are formidable opponents in battle. The Seraphim looks like the younger versions of the people they are based on albeit larger.

They also all have brown skin, black wings, white hair, and a plume of fire on their backs which are all features of the Lunarian biology. They bear an uncanny resemblance to the original Warlords just like the original Bartholomew Kuma-based Pacifistas. S-Bear, who is based on Kuma looks like him. Both S-Hawk and S-Snake, who are based on Dracule Mihawk and Boa Hancock also resemble their original counterparts. Lastly, S-Shark, who is the clone of Jinbe also looks like the original’s younger version.

How strong are the Seraphim in One Piece?

As mentioned before, due to being created as clones of some of the strongest people in the One Piece world, the Seraphim are incredibly powerful. They are also pretty similar to their original characters in nature as we saw Zoro immediately recognize his mentor Mihawk’s moves when he saw S-Hawk fight. Sometimes though, this can be detrimental to the Seraphim as S-Snake, who is Boa’s clone also likes Luffy a lot, just like the original, and even agrees to reverse the petrification of his crew against her orders.

The Setaphim, who we first saw during the Wano Country arc are actually cyborgs, which means they have a lot of built-in weaponry and equipment that they use during battle. They can replicate the moves of their designated Warlords almost to perfection and their Green Blood means they also have the same power as the original Devil Fruit user. Combined with their Lunarian biology which helps them become more agile, fast, and resilient to attacks, the Seraphim are truly biological weapons of mass destruction.

We have already seen the four Seraphims that have appeared in the story so far engaged in some great battles. Since One Piece is entering the final part of its run, we will probably see the rest of the three Seraphim soon and get to learn more about them. From what we know, the rest of the Seraphims are probably based on Gecko Moria, Donquixote Donflamingo, and Crocodile, but we have yet to see them.

