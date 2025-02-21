Who Died In My Hero Academia? Every Major Death And Their Impact On The Story EXPLAINED

This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime.

While My Hero Academia is known for its powerful battles and high-stakes conflicts, it surprisingly keeps character deaths to a minimum. However, when they do happen, they often leave a lasting impression. Here’s a look at the most notable deaths in the series and how they shaped the story.

List of major deaths in My Hero Academia

Magne, Episode 65: Magne was a member of the League of Villains who met her end at the hands of Overhaul. Attempting to attack him, she was swiftly killed when Overhaul activated his Quirk, disintegrating her upper body in an instant.

Sand Hero: Snatch, Episode 77: Snatch, a Pro Hero, intervened when the League of Villains ambushed Overhaul’s transport. Despite his best efforts, he was overpowered by Dabi and Mr. Compress, who combined their Quirks to incinerate him.

Sir Nighteye, Episode 77: Once All Might’s sidekick, Sir Nighteye was fatally wounded while leading the raid against Overhaul. Though rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries after giving parting words to Mirio and Deku.

High-End Nomu: Hood, Episode 88: Hood, an advanced Nomu, proved a formidable foe for Endeavor. The battle pushed Endeavor to his limits, but with Hawks’ assistance, he managed to incinerate Hood, proving his worth as the new No. 1 hero.

Curious, Episode 109: Curious, a member of the Meta Liberation Army, faced off against Himiko Toga. When Toga experienced a Quirk Awakening, she used Ochaco’s ability to lift Curious into the air before slamming her down fatally.

Hana Shimura, Episode 111: In a tragic childhood accident, Tenko Shimura (later Tomura Shigaraki) unintentionally killed his sister Hana when his Decay Quirk activated for the first time.

Kotaro Shimura, Episode 111: Unlike his sister, Kotaro was deliberately killed by Tenko, who resented his father’s abusive treatment. This act marked Tenko’s descent into villainy.

Twice, Episode 116: Twice, a devoted League of Villains member, was betrayed and ambushed by Hawks. Despite his pleas, Hawks deemed him too dangerous and ultimately killed him with his feather blades.

X-Less, Episode 118: X-Less was among the heroes attacking Jakku Hospital. When Tomura Shigaraki awakened, he instantly used Decay to kill X-Less and took his red cape as a trophy.

Crust, Episode 118: Crust sacrificed himself to protect Eraser Head from Tomura’s attack. His final act was giving a thumbs-up as he turned to dust.

Midnight, Episode 120: Midnight played a crucial role in the battle against Gigantomachia but was later found dead, having been attacked by members of the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Star & Stripe, Episode 140: America’s top hero, Star & Stripe, fought Tomura/All For One with her powerful Quirk, New Order. Though she died when he touched her face, she managed to sabotage his abilities, weakening him.

Gigantomachia, Episode 156: After realizing his devotion to All For One was misplaced, Gigantomachia turned against his former master. All For One responded by using a powerful attack to kill him.

Katsuki Bakugo, Episode 149: During the Final War, Bakugo’s Quirk awakened, but even his newfound strength wasn’t enough to defeat Tomura. He was fatally struck in the heart, though his fate remains uncertain due to Edgeshot’s intervention.

Himiko Toga, Episode 159: Toga, one of the League’s most unpredictable members, gave her own blood to save Uraraka. She died peacefully, her presence lingering in Uraraka’s thoughts even after the battle.

These deaths, though rare, have significantly influenced My Hero Academia’s storyline, raising the stakes for both heroes and villains as the plot progresses.

