Who Is Dabi? Everything You Need To Know About The My Hero Academia Villain

Dabi is one of the most ruthless antagonists in My Hero Academia, known for his cold demeanor and chaotic nature. First introduced in the Vs. Hero Killer Arc, Dabi is affiliated with the League of Villains and later became a part of the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Beneath the Villain’s brutal exterior, Dabi is a boy with a tragic past that both shaped his identity and fueled his quest for revenge. Revealed to be Toya Todoroki in My Hero Academia Chapter 290, Dabi is known to be the eldest son of the Todoroki family.

As a child, his father Endeavor had high expectations for him in My Hero Academia, and attempted to mold him into a successor. While the boy initially showed promise and was eager to fulfil his father’s dream, Toya’s weak constitution made Endeavour deem his son a failure.

As years passed, Endeavor had more children in his attempt to create a Quirk bearer that would surpass All Might, pushing Toya deeper into despair. The birth of his youngest brother Shoto, who personified Endeavour’s dreams, left Toya feeling replaced and abandoned.

This began a catastrophic domino effect in My Hero Academia, eventually leading to a disastrous accident at Sekoto Peak. Here, Toya was presumed to have died after being completely incinerated by his own flames.

However, he was saved by All Might’s forces and rehabilitated. Awakening after three years, his return home lead to his discovery of his father’s continued abuse towards Shoto despite Toya’s ‘death.’ Now scarred both physically and emotionally, the boy abandoned his identity as Toya Todoroki and became Dabi.

His disfigured appearance—marked by burnt, purple skin and noticeable scars—tells the same story of a power that once spiraled out of control. Dabi’s quirk, known as Blueflame in My Hero Academia, grants him the ability to generate extremely hot, blue flames capable of incinerating almost anything.

His fire burns hotter than even Endeavor’s flames, but prolonged use inflicts severe damage on his own body. His intelligence and manipulative tactics have allowed him to outsmart heroes, even as he inflicts chaos and destruction with his power.

During the Final War Arc, Dabi fights to near-death against Shoto and the rest of the Todoroki family. He is then put inside a life chamber due to the injuries sustained in battle. Dabi’s role as a villain was fueled his rage, and during this period, he gets to know his family better and seems to let go of this hatred.

However, he is confirmed to have died in the My Hero Academia epilogue chapter, where Shoto is seen visiting his grave.

