Who Is Gerard Valkyrie In Bleach? Character Explored

This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Gerard Valkyrie is a Quincy warrior who appears during the Thousand Years Blood War Arc in Bleach. During this time, Quincy, a race of supernaturally gifted human beings were waging war against the Shinigami or Soul Reapers, who are the guardians that oversee and protect the flow of souls from one realm to the other.

Gerard Valkyrie emerged as one of the greatest Quincy warriors during the battle due to his unmatched superpower which granted him the gift of recuperating from severe wounds. But in the end, he was defeated by the Shinigami in battle. Here is what you need to know about this fearsome character.

Who is Gerard Valkyrie and what are his powers?

Gerard Valkyrie is an immensely strong Quincy warrior who has long blonde hair and his appearance is similar to that of a Viking warrior. He is a powerful soldier in Wandenreich's elite army known as Sternritter, led by Yhwach. His designation was M: The Miracle and he was also a part of Schutzstaffel, Yhwach's elite guard and the heart of the Soul King.

His whole appearance is influenced by Norse Mythology and the Viking warriors. His last name Valkyrie is taken from the elite force of female warriors from Norse Mythology known as the Valkyrie who take the souls of fallen soldiers to Valhalla. His innate power, The Miracle, was extremely powerful and granted him the ability to make anything happen based on what he wanted, felt, and thought. Basically working as a miracle that could save him from any horrible situation he might be stuck in, this ability made him almost immortal as he could turn any situation in his favor and also could recuperate from any grave injuries very quickly.

Other than this ability, Gerard Valkyrie also had a special Quincy bow named Heilig Bogen and a sword called Hoffnug. Hoffnug had the ability to send back damage to whoever attacked Gerard, making him extremely powerful. Gerard could also summon a really powerful Quincy: Volstandig named Ashtonig, which appeared as an angel who had huge, red wings and showed his connection with the Soul King.

How did Gerard Valkyrie die?

During the Quincy vs. Shinigami battle, it seemed virtually impossible for anyone to kill Gerard due to his abilities. He was able to regenerate even when his libs were cut off. Even when Zaraki Kenpachi sliced his body in half, he was able to regenerate from the two halves. After this, Kukichi Byakuya used his Bankai Seikei form against the Quincy warrior, and its secret ability known as Ikka Senjinka created blades that pierced through Gerard's head. Hitsugaya then used his power Dairugen Hyorinmaru to freeze Gerard’s torso and shatter it. Despite all this, Gerard was able to regenerate from his leg and continued to fight. Time and time again, his opponents tried to kill him but failed and Gerard came back even more powerful than before.

In the end, none of these warriors could kill him and Gerard seemed virtually unbeatable. That is when Yhwach stepped in and used his Auswahlen on Gerard, which stripped away all of the soldier’s powers, finally killing the fearsome warrior. It was surprising that nobody from the Shinigami could defeat Gerard, and the only way to actually defeat him was to take away his powers. This makes Gerard one of the most fearsome and powerful characters in the whole Bleach saga.

ALSO READ: Bleach: A Chronological Guide To All Arcs Ahead Of The Thousand-Year Blood War