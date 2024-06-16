Who Is Meguru Bachira In Blue Lock? Character Explored

The Blue Lock anime and manga are filled with very interesting players with eccentric personalities, and Meguru Bachira is someone who stands out even among them. He was introduced very early in the anime and has won the hearts of the audience due to his demeanor.

As part of the Blue Lock, Bachira wants to become an egotistical striker in the field and has the exceptional football skills that are needed to achieve that. However, his attitude towards the series’ protagonist Isagi Yoichi also makes him a very interesting person.

Meguru Bachira’s personality and past

From the very beginning of the series, we see Meguru Bachira as an eccentric person who does what he likes. He also takes an immense interest in Yoichi and his playing style. Bachira is a teenager who is of a lithe and athletic build and has a slightly above-average height. He also has bright yellow eyes and chin-length bob hair with a blonde underlay. Many people think that the play style of each of the Blue Lock soccer players is based on a world-famous soccer player, and in Bachira’s case, it’s Ronaldinho Gaucho from Brazil.

Meguru Bachira is very eccentric, friendly, and cheerful. Due to his eccentric personality and his exceptional soccer skills, Bachira got bullied throughout his childhood. Due to this excessive trauma, Bachira developed an imaginary friend who is a soccer ‘Monster’ who pushes him to play beyond his abilities and improve his skills. However, coming to Blue Lock and playing alongside Yoichi and the others made him overcome this trauma and made him want to become the best egotistical striker of all time.

Meguru Bachira is a very skilled soccer player

Meguru Bachira is someone who does not like to take everything seriously and wants to play soccer because it is something fun to do with his friends. Coming to the Blue Lock project helped him face his childhood trauma and make friends such as Yoichi, Hyoma, Rin, and Rensuke. Currently, Bachira is the Center Forward for Spain’s FC Barcha team in the Neo Egoist League.

Much like Ronaldinho, Bachira is an instinctual player who can adapt to changes on the field very well. He has exceptional ball control and dribbling skills that put him in a league above many contenders. He also has great speed and agility and is skilled in dribbling past his opponents and evading them. His marvelous vision also allows him to anticipate and intercept dangerous passes which can create scoring opportunities. Bachira is also capable of going on the defensive when needed to stop his opponents by predicting their strategy.

Bachira has some impressive moves that he often uses in the field, and the most powerful one of these is his complete state of concentration and focus which is known as Monstrance or Flow State. His abilities become hyper-effective during this time. Other moves in his arsenal are Marseille Turn, Rabona, Hyperspeed Scissors, Double Touch Feint, Monster Lift, and many more. Bachira also improved his play style tremendously after being trained by Lavinho. He was even able to combine his Monstrance with Lavinho’s Ginga which made his dribbling more explosive and stable, which even stunned his teammates during the Neo Egoist League matches he played. Overall, Bachira is an exceptional player who is a huge part of the narrative of Blue Lock and one of the most beloved characters.

