Who Is Usami In Jujutsu Kaisen? All You Need To Know About The New Manga Character

Jujutsu Kaisen is known for its captivating storyline, well-developed characters, and thrilling fight scenes. The ongoing showdown between Ryomen Sukuna and Yuji Itadori has fueled fandom. However, the recent mention of a new character named Usami in chapter 253 has sparked fan theories and speculations.

Who is Usami?

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is discussing who Usami is. Kusakabe, a prominent sorcerer, is acknowledged as the strongest, but when questioned, he suggests that the strongest Grade 1 sorcerer must be someone other than himself or Usami. This sudden mention of Usami has piqued readers' curiosity, as it is the first and only time the name is mentioned in the story.

Given that Usami's name seemingly came out of nowhere and was referenced by Kusakabe himself, fans are coming up with theories while awaiting further details about this new inclusion.

Gege Akutami, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, has not revealed the identity of Usami, leading fans to speculate on social media. One theory suggests Usami could be Kusakabe's little sister, as mentioned in chapter 147. This theory has gained traction, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation or further clues from future chapters. The latest chapter ends with a cliffhanger.

The mention of Usami in the chapter suggests a connection to Kusakabe, who is known for his reluctance to engage in risky confrontations. Kusakabe's deliberate exclusion of himself and Usami's name suggests a desire to keep himself and this individual out of the spotlight, implying that Usami may be Kusakabe's sister or someone close to him.

What happened in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 begins with a flashback relating to the character of Kusakabe, who is considered one of the strongest Grade One Sorcerers in the JJK world. Fans initially expected Maki vs Sukuna to continue, but the chapter opens on a positive note, as Kusakabe is considered one of the strongest in the JJK world. This unexpected surprise initially makes sense to fans, but as the chapter progresses, it becomes more clear. Kusakabe's character's strength in the Culling Game is a surprise for fans.

The chapter revolves around the battle between Maki and Sukuna, which continues from the previous one. Despite being far from his full power, Sukuna managed to hold his own against Maki. Maki, known for her strength, remained dominant. As the battle continued, Sukuna began to take the upper hand. Despite Maki's efforts, the King of Curses managed to hold out and use powerful techniques. Sukuna even managed to land his cursed technique on Maki, showcasing his smart fighting skills.

In this week's chapter, fans got to see and resourceful Sukuna, which meant that even though he was a class below when it comes to physical attributes, he still managed to hold his own in other ways, using his environment to his advantage and landing clever attacks on Maki.

In chapter 253, he utilized more of his power, and he also gave Maki her flowers. Sukuna clearly mentioned that Maki was the one individual that he was looking forward to fighting the most out of the sorcerers after the death of Gojo. Even though he fought powerful sorcerers, such as Kashimo, Higuruma, Yuji, and even Yuta, Maki was the one who had his attention the most.

Much to the surprise of the fans, chapter 253 introduced another foe for Sukuna. As Maki was sent flying, Kusakabe found himself in front of the king of curses, all ready to fight a battle against him. It must be noted that if he has not played any major role against Sukuna yet, however, now, it is his chance to shine.

He clearly is not on the level of all the others who have fought against him over time, however, he is sure to get his moment against him, and more importantly, most definitely make the king of curses recognize him as a threat. At the same time, this ties in very well to the beginning of the chapter, which hyped him up quite a bit. At this point, it made quite a lot of sense to the fans as to why the author decided to dedicate the beginning of the chapter to Kusakabe instead of Maki.

While Jujutsu Kaisen is going to be on break next week, fans are already looking forward to the fight between these two individuals, which will likely not last for too long. Kusakabe is likely going to be too hold out until Yuji or Maki rejoin the battle, and then, the fight against Sukuna is likely going to enter the final phase.

