Who Is Yamcha In Dragon Ball? Character Origin Explored

Yamcha is an important character in the initial Dragon Ball saga. However, his role slowly dwindled away as we saw more and more powerful characters appear in the series throughout its run. This unfortunately meant that as a human, although very strong, Yamcha was no match for their power.

Yamcha’s character has become a running joke in the fandom as he retired from martial arts pretty early on in the series. He also refused to participate in the Tenkaichi Budokai during the Buu Saga. But there is a deeper meaning of why Yamcha stopped fighting.

What are Yamcha’s origins in the Dragon Ball saga?

Yamcha first appears pretty early in Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball. We do not know much about his past other than the fact that he and his friend Puer were dessert bandits when he met Goku and Bulma. Even though he is defeated by Goku when they fight, they become close friends and he also starts a romantic relationship with Bulma.

Yamcha also starts to train under Master Roshi and participates in the Tenkaichu Budokai three times. However, we see that he never wins against any important opponents since they are all way too strong. During Dragon Ball Z, when the characters have to fight a lot more against really powerful villains, Yamcha’s role takes a backseat and we don’t see him in any major battles.

His relationship with Bulma also ends off-screen during this time. However, despite retiring from martial arts, he became a very successful baseball player using the techniques Master Roshi taught him.

Unlike other characters, Yamcha does not make a comeback in the story

As we mentioned earlier, Yamcha basically stopped participating in fights because of the gradual power increase of characters. It got to a point where he could not stand against the likes of Piccolo, Vegeta, Gohan, or Goku. This is the reason why in the Buu Saga, he finally participated in the Tenkaichi Budokai.

This gradual increase of power has been a problem for a lot of human characters like Yamcha. When it comes to sheer strength, humans are nowhere near as strong as Saiyans, and fighting against them will only end in disaster. That is why, Yamcha retired from martial arts and focused his energy on baseball and made a stellar career there. Krillin also did the same for a similar reason and grew his hair out after retiring and became a police officer to help people. However, Yamcha did appear in the Dragon Ball Super Saga to help humanity and Goku fights against a world-ending opponent.

A lot of human characters have lost their importance and prominence in the Dragon Ball Saga as more and more Saiyans and other powerful creatures have appeared. Unlike humans, Saiyans also do not have to deal with issues such as aging and are far more powerful and resilient than them as well. Yamcha is not the only character who has lost his importance in the story. However, even though he became a laughingstock for the fans due to his character arc and personality, he still remains a good friend of Goku’s and someone who will always have the hero’s back despite his lack of power.

