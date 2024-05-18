X-Men'97 Creator Beau DeMayo Explains Why Team Avengers Was Left Out Show

X-Men ’97 has concluded its initial season on Disney+, and many things have shifted following the final confrontation with Bastion. Operation: Zero Tolerance was prevented, and the world was rescued from destruction; however, the X-Men are currently unaccounted for and believed to be deceased. As the world heals, a new conflict is emerging in the ancient history and distant future of the Marvel Universe.

Why were the Avengers absent?

Despite the presence of a few Marvel superheroes, fans couldn’t help but notice the absence of the team of Avengers. The entire Avengers team was absent as the war between mutants and humans continued. The showrunner mentioned that the Avengers are otherwise occupied with an extraterrestrial threat during events. Evidently, this threat has been hinted at in the course of ten episodes of the show.

According to Beau, The Earth’s mightiest heroes are fighting the Galactic War between the Shi’ar and the Klee alien races. In Operation Galactic Storm, the conflict follows the Professor’s return to Earth after his entanglement with the Shi’ar queen.

The Kree clan has appeared in all the forms in which they have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranging from comic storylines to animated shows over the years. However, The Shi'ar clan has not been in the books or shown much. Regardless, it is an essential part of the X-Men family. The Shi'ar helped Professor X from a near-death situation while nursing him back to health in the finale of the animated series.

The X-Men have already tackled different storylines and themes within a few episodes. The addition of Avengers would have unnecessarily added to the complications of adding a different universe and actors. The story that went to ten episodes might have been redundant with the Avengers coming, and the Bastion battle would have been resolved too quickly. Beau also said, “I wish I could’ve accounted for every mutant in the world, but we had ten episodes. In my mind, Sabertooth is lying low, enjoying the fact that the X-Men are too busy to worry about him as he tries to exploit what happened in Genosha for profit.”

Who else was absent from the show?

Not just the Avengers, but the beloved bromance of Wolverine and his lover for ages, the fourth wall-breaker hero Deadpool. Although we have a separate project coming up for both of them, fans wanted to see Deadpool in the animated series as well. The head writer and executive producer of X-Men ’97, Beau DeMayo, has engaged extensively with fans on social media and answered a query about the character who uses a katana and is known for their witty remarks.

On X (previously called Twitter), @zerowontmiss straightforwardly inquired, “Where can Deadpool be found?” DeMayo confessed, “Yes, he was out of bounds.” Although Deadpool was absent, other characters appeared in the thrilling conclusion of Season 1, Episode 8 of X-Men ’97, including Spider-Man, Silver Samurai, and Omega Red. Deadpool’s humor and R-rated characteristics might be a bit off-brand for the severe and grim plot of X-Men’97.

Aside from Deadpool, fans were eager to see a specific character from Wolverine’s history, making DeMayo the one to deliver disappointing news once more: birthday-ruining villain Sabretooth, a recurring antagonist in the original series and a well-known foe of Wolverine. Though Victor Creed has appeared in every flawlessly replicated introduction, he is notably absent from X-Men ’97.

“I wanted to include all mutants in the world, but we only had ten episodes. I think Sabretooth is staying under the radar, taking advantage of the X-Men being preoccupied with using the situation in Genosha for financial gain,” said DeMayo. Due to uncertainties surrounding Wolverine’s fate after Magneto removed his Adamantium, it may be more advisable to keep the location of Logan’s enduring rival a mystery for now.

Following Marvel’s typical style, X-Men ’97 concludes its inaugural season with a post-credits scene hinting at a forthcoming plot. Here, Apocalypse is seen on Genosha, grieving for the numerous mutants who were killed in Bastion’s assault. Apocalypse ponders, “Such an abundance of suffering,” she said as she displayed one of Gambit’s playing cards.

The suggestion appears to be that Apocalypse intends to bring back Gambit as his Horseman of Death. Sometimes, in the comics, it has helped bring deceased mutants back to life using Apocalypse’s advanced Celestial technology.

