Why Did Dabi Cry Tears of Blood In My Hero Academia Season 6? Explained

My Hero Academia season 7 is approaching, and fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Dabi, the protagonist's hero, against the villainous Paranormal Liberation Front. Season 6 ended with several unfinished battles, suggesting the upcoming season could continue these or introduce new ones.

Season 6 revealed the identities of some villains, with the focus on Dabi's real identity as Endeavor's son, Toya Todoroki. Toya, who was pronounced dead by his family but left alive, named himself Dabi and aimed to take revenge on Endeavor and his family. His tears, resembling blood, were a result of the accident he was involved in.

Why did Dabi cry tears of blood?

In a past forest fire, Toya (Dabi) was burned, but saved by One for All. However, he couldn't repair his body due to burned tear ducts, preventing him from crying. The blood he cried in chapter 301 was due to internal bleeding. This blood could also indicate that he was frustrated with the fate he suffered because his parents abandoned him in the forest fire. Although this was a big misunderstanding, one thing led to another, and Toya became Dabi.

In My Hero Academia chapter 290, Dabi takes over national television and reveals his origin as Toya Todoroki, the eldest son of Endeavor. He seeks revenge by belittling the hero due to his father's neglect, leading to his fiery death.

From My Hero Academia chapter 301, Toya Todoroki's origins are revealed, as he was the first child of the Todoroki house and inherited his father's quirk, which was stronger than his father's, allowing him to become a strong hero.

Endeavor's wife, Rei, wanted more children to comfort Toya, and Fuyumi was born, inheriting only Rei's quirks. The Todoroki family lived happily until Shouto was born, and Endeavor's ambition to surpass All Might took over. Toya, who loved his father, became reckless and perfected his flames, returning injured to be praised by Endeavor.

One day, Toya burned the entire forest with his hotter flames, leaving only his jawbone. He was declared dead by the search team, and the Todoroki family mourned the death of their eldest son. All for One saved Dabi later on, and he was in a coma for three years afterward. After he wakes up, he is manipulated into thinking that his family abandoned him, which leads to him becoming evil.

In chapter 301, Dabi sheds blood tears while cursing his family due to internal bleeding from his wounds from a past forest fire. This medical condition, known as 'haemolacria,' occurs due to internal bleeding and trauma. The tears are a result of his past trauma.

When will My Hero Academia season 7 air?

My Hero Academia season 7 is set to premiere on May 4, 2024, according to an announcement at Jump Festa 24. This news is particularly exciting for fans who anticipated an 18-month gap between season finales and premieres, as the sixth season ended in March 2023.

A set of four special episodes will also air in the weeks leading up to the My Hero Academia season-seven premiere. The specials, titled My Hero Academia Memories, will start on April 6 and will recap key events from the series so far.

Avid My Hero Academia fans will know that the series is entering its final phase. Season six set up and delivered a set of arcs that resulted in the series' main villain All for One breaking free of his prison and gathering an army of diabolical bad guys.

My Hero Academia season 7 is expected to continue the storyline from season six, featuring the introduction of USA hero 'Star and Stripe', who faces off against All for One and the aftermath of her loss. The Star and Stripe arc starts on chapter 329 of the My Hero Academia manga.

Season 7 is expected to reveal a plot involving a Class 1A member betraying the heroes, resolve the Todoroki family drama with a battle between Dabi and Shoto, and culminate in a major conflict between the heroes and All for One and Shigaraki forces.

In August 2023, creator Kohei Horikoshi confirmed that a fourth film based on the franchise would be set after the events of season six.

He said in a statement, "Hello everyone, I'm Kohei Horikoshi, author of My Hero Academia. A 4th movie for [My Hero Academia] has just been confirmed! And that's thanks to your support, thank you so much!"

He continued, "It'll take place after the War from season six, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"

