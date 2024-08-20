Why Does Wind Hashira Sanemi Hate His Younger Brother? The Shinazugawa Siblings' Tragic Story Explained

Demon Slayer packs an emotional punch with its characters’ backstories, and this is especially true for the Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa and his younger brother Genya. Kibutsuji Muzan's cruelty has claimed many lives over his thousand-year reign, and the Shinazugawa family was among his victims.

After the majority of their family perished, leaving only the two brothers alive, one might expect their bond to strengthen. However, this is not the case for Sanemi and Genya. Along with their family, they lost trust in each other. Yet, there appears to be more to their story than meets the eye.

Sanemi and Genya’s traumatic past

Their strong brotherly bond deteriorated one night when their mother was turned into a demon. This led to a massacre that claimed the lives of their five siblings, leaving only Sanemi and Genya. In the dark, Genya could not discern their assailant's identity.

Unaware of demons, Genya, finding their mother's burning body due to the rising sun beside Sanemi, misinterpreted the situation in his grief and confusion. He mistakenly accused Sanemi of murdering their mother and insulted him harshly.

Sanemi, who was also injured by their mother while trying to protect Genya, was consumed by his own grief and confusion. This led him to become distant and cold towards Genya. Their relationship remained strained for years as both brothers became hostile and aggressive, using these emotions to shield themselves from further grief.

For Sanemi, the tragedy led to a journey of honing and perfecting his strength, ultimately becoming a Hashira to ensure no other family would endure similar suffering. Meanwhile, Genya, realizing his mistake, found that his brother had already distanced himself.

Despite Genya’s recent attempts to reconnect, his efforts have been in vain. Their last confrontation during the Hashira Training arc only seemed to deepen the rift. Sanemi was seen viciously attacking Genya, and it was only thanks to Tanjiro’s timely intervention that the situation did not escalate further.

Does Sanemi truly hate his brother?

However, what appears to be hostility, and even hatred, towards his younger brother might be masking something deeper. The traumatic past of both brothers has left a lasting impact.

Sanemi, who was once a tender and kind older brother, took on the responsibility of caring for his family alongside their mother after their abusive father’s death. He realized the world was unforgiving and brutal, and he believed he needed to toughen up to survive. His harsh treatment of Genya seems to have stemmed from this belief, as he wanted his younger brother to be equally strong.

Sanemi's efforts to protect his remaining family and ensure their safety from demons were immense. Seeing Genya join the Demon Slayer Corps years later might have felt like a betrayal of all his efforts, fueling his anger. Since then, Sanemi has been trying to drive Genya away from the Corps, hoping to keep him safe despite the profession's dangerous nature.

After discovering that Genya had been consuming demons to gain their powers due to his lack of swordsmanship, Sanemi made a last-ditch effort to dissuade him from his dangerous path by trying to scare him away. However, this only further strained their relationship.

As the Infinity Castle arc progresses, the brothers are compelled to work together. Through this collaboration, they come to understand and respect each other. They realize that, when combined, their strengths make them an unstoppable team, leading to a newfound mutual respect.

Unfortunately, as the final battle against Muzan intensifies, it's uncertain whether they will both survive to fully embrace their renewed bond. The answer will only come with the release of the final chapters of the Infinity Castle arc. In the meantime, stay updated with all the latest Demon Slayer news on our website as we approach the ultimate showdown.

