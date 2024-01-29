Why Is Jujutsu Kaisen 249 Not Releasing This Week? Find Out

In the realm of Jujutsu Kaisen manga, where sorcery and curses collide, fans had been eagerly waiting for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249, only to learn of an unexpected delay. Here, we will explore the new release date, the unfortunate delay, and what fans can anticipate in the upcoming chapters.

JJK Chapter 249: New release date and where to read

According to the latest information on MangaPlus by Shueisha, the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 has been delayed. Fans will have to exercise patience as the release date has been moved to February 4, 2024, due to an unexpected hiatus.

The release time for the Japanese audience is set for Monday, February 5, 2024, at 12 AM JST. This will mean a daytime release on Sunday, February 4, 2024, for most international fans. Readers can access the chapter on Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Why the delay?

The delay of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 is attributed to the creator, Gege Akutami, taking a break due to health concerns. Despite Weekly Shonen Jump returning to its normal schedule, the manga's release has been postponed for an additional week, with the upcoming chapter now set for a February 4 release.

This unexpected hiatus is due to Gege Akutami's schedule, highlighting the challenges and demands faced by the mangaka in delivering high-quality content consistently. This deferral has left fans curious and anxious to see the continuation of the intense storyline that unfolded in Chapter 248.

What to expect next?

With the revelation of Sukuna's inner conflict as well as his declaration to annihilate sorcerers and their ideals, tJujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 will likely entail an intense clash between Ryomen Sukuna, Rika Orimoto, and jujutsu sorcerers as the Culling Game progresses.

The unexpected revelation regarding Megumi Fushiguro's authority will also likely cause disastrous shifts in the story, as Sukuna has full access to it now that he is in Fushiguro’s body. Readers can anticipate a strategic and intense high-stakes battle between Sukuna, Yuta, and Yuji, each wielding their unique abilities.

JJK Chapter 248: A Quick Recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 began with Sukuna narrowly dodging Yuji's fatal strike, a prelude to the events that unfold. As Higuruma crumbles, succumbing to the battlefield, Sukuna is unperturbed as he delivers a punishing series of blows to Yuji. Yuji showcases a newfound skill—reverse cursed technique—to mend his injuries.

Observing Yuji's mastery of the reverse cursed technique and the enigmatic disappearance of Higuruma's body, Sukuna experiences a perplexing internal turmoil and realization of change. Amidst this, Yuji's Kogane declares the Culling Game Rule 15, that Megumi Fushiguro had the authority to activate the merger, setting the stage for a tense confrontation between sorcerers and curses. Sukuna swallows the ord, then declares his intention to obliterate sorcerers and their ideals.

Yuta Okkotsu's arrives a little later, intercepting Sukuna's attack with swift precision. Rika, the Queen of Curses, enters the scene with force, attacking Sukuna and amplifying the tension. As Sukuna confidently blocks Rika's hand, the chapter concludes.

