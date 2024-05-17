Will Hunter x Hunter Manga Ever Come Back? Here's What We Know About Its Potential Return

Yoshihiro Togashi's beloved shonen manga and anime, Hunter x Hunter has been known for its lengthy hiatuses due to Togashi's severe health complications. After resuming work in October 2022, Togashi took another break after 2 months in December 2022.

However, after months of silence, Togashi surprised everyone by revealing that Chapter 401 was actually finished, and that he was working on several more. Unfortunately, there's no tangible news about Hunter x Hunter's new season.

Is Hunter x Hunter coming back sooner than expected?

Hunter x Hunter manga went on an hiatus after the release of Chapter 400 in 2023 because of the declining health of author Yoshihiro Togashi. Fans were not only worried about the mangaka’s health but also about the future of the manga.

However, on the 7th May 2024, Togashi took to Twitter to share the long-awaited news of his return to the series. With the post displaying manga panels enscribbed with the numbers 18 & 19, the blue printed Hunter x Hunter located at the bottom of the panel, and the post itself read, "No. 405, inking completed".

Again, on 14 May, Togashi shared another post on his Twitter with images presumably showing the rough drafts of Chapter 407 of Hunter x Hunter. The text reads that he has started working on it already.

Advertisement

Indicating that he is done with Chapter 405, the manga might be coming back sooner than expected. Based on what is known about Hunter x Hunter's current status, a good amount of work has already been completed, and it seems that the remaining work are just of the release schedules or some last-minute revisions.

Some fans even think that the announcement of the anime's return is inevitable, and is being saved for a special event. With Togashi's now-regular updates and the fact that Shonen Jump seems intent on bringing Hunter x Hunter back, fans are optimistic that their long wait will finally be worth it.

A brief about Hunter x Hunter

The story of Hunter × Hunter focuses on a young boy named Gon Freecss, who one day discovers that the father he has always been told was dead is alive and well. He learns that his father, Ging Freecss, is a legendary Hunter. Despite the fact that his father abandoned Gon with his relatives in order to pursue his dreams, Gon becomes determined to follow his father's footsteps, pass the Hunter Exam, and eventually find his father to prove himself as a Hunter in his own right.

Yoshihiro Togashi explained that one of his hobbies was collecting objects of all sorts, so he was inspired to create a manga involving collecting titled "(something) Hunter". He came up with the final name Hunter × Hunter while watching the television variety show Downtown, in which the hosts often repeat what they say to make the audience laugh

The manga has been translated into English and released in North America by Viz Media since April 2005. Both television series were also licensed by Viz, with the first series having aired on the Funimation Channel in 2009 and the second series premiering on Adult Swim's Toonami block since April 16, 2016. Hunter × Hunter can currently be viewed on Apple TV, Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Peacock.

Hunter × Hunter has been a huge critical and financial success and has become one of Shueisha's best-selling manga series, having sold 72 million copies in Japan alone as of 2018.

