Will There Be An Arcane Spin-off? Netflix Finally Answers

Although it is based on the popular online game League of Legends, the Netflix series Arcane was able to create its own identity. Complete with a great storyline, amazing characters, and breathtaking action scenes, the series won the hearts of the audience worldwide when it came out in November 2021.

However, it was announced that the second season of Arcane, which is coming out in November 2024, will be the last season of the series. But even though Arcane is ending, the franchise is not as the creators have more in store.

There will be more projects in the Arcane franchise

Fans were shocked and heartbroken to find that the second season of Arcane is also its final. With how popular and critically acclaimed the first season was, it did seem like an odd move. However, it was soon announced that although Arcane was coming to an end, there would be more series in the franchise.

The co-creator of Arcane, Christian Linke recently announced in a video that although Arcane is coming to an end with its second season, there are more series planned in the franchise. He stated that the creative team always had an end in mind while creating Arcane and the story indeed does get resolved in season 2.

Fans can hope to see the focus shift to new characters in the spin-off series

Linke stated that the story of Arcane ends with season 2, but that, “Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey, and our partnership with the wonderful animation studio in Paris called Fortiche.” The creator also said that much like how Jinx and Vi got the focus in Arcane, other characters from the League of Legends universe will get the same treatment in the upcoming spin-offs.

Linke said that much like how sisters Vi and Jinx had amazing character arcs in the Arcane series, he wants to make sure that other champions from the game also receive the same treatment in the upcoming spin-offs. He also added that the creative team is, “currently working on our next projects across television and film, and we're hopeful that we can share more by the end of the year.” Linke clarified that since the other projects are in their early stages, he does not have more details about them. But that updates will be available as soon as more details are confirmed.

Arcane season 2 is coming to Netflix in November of 2024 and the series will take the story up from where the first season had left off.

