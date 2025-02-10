Wind Breaker Chapter 170: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter, titled Summer Break, saw Sakura and his classmates from Furin High visit a beach for a day off after their battle with Noroshi. Nirei excitedly asks Sakura about his thoughts, but he is flustered due to a past visit. Sugishita also joins, despite Umemiya's absence.

While others swim, Suo and Kiryu handle refreshments. Sugishita struggles to thank Suo due to his personal pledge. Later, Sugishita challenges Sakura to a race, leading to a group competition. As the day ends, Sakura reflects on how much he has changed since joining Furin.

Wind Breaker Chapter 170 may introduce a new arc, as the celebratory period following Furin's victory over Noroshi has lasted for several chapters. It is uncertain whether the transition will occur immediately. However, the series may shift toward a fresh conflict or objective for the characters.

Wind Breaker Chapter 170 is scheduled for release on February 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans can find the new chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga website, which is the exclusive official platform for reading Wind Breaker in English.

The manga service was originally only limited to the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. However, the service has now expanded to include the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Mexico, and Brazil.

Advertisement

Wind Breaker Chapter 170 can be accessed through both K Manga’s mobile app and website. Fans can also enjoy free chapters on the platform, although these are significantly behind the latest releases. Weekly updates for the free chapters are provided every Monday.

For more updates from the Wind Breaker manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.