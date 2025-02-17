Wind Breaker Chapter 171: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter, titled Resurgence, saw Kaji and Hiiragi train in a dojo. A flashback showed Hiiragi visiting Kaji’s house after the Noroshi war. On the way, he met Enomoto and Kusumi, who Kaji had invited. Though Hiiragi was annoyed, he ended up joining them.

At Kaji’s house, they gave him gifts and discussed Enomoto and Kusumi’s concern about Kaji taking on too much responsibility during the Noroshi war. Kaji acknowledged his frustration but insisted it was necessary to win. He also expressed his desire to prove himself against stronger opponents.

The chapter then ended with scenes of the Furin students training. Given that Kaji challenged Sakura to a duel, Wind Breaker Chapter 171 may begin with the duo’s dojo duel in front of Furin students. It is very likely that this training will last a number of future chapters.

While it remains uncertain if a new arc will start, the series seems to be continuing its cooldown phase before moving into a major storyline. The author may be preparing for a significant upcoming conflict while maintaining the current relaxed atmosphere.

Wind Breaker Chapter 171 is set to be released on February 19, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can access the new chapter on Kodansha's K Manga website, which is the official platform for reading the series in English.

Currently, the manga service is only available in select countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Brazil. Wind Breaker Chapter 171 can be enjoyed through both the mobile app and website.

Fans have the option of accessing free chapters on the platform, though these lag behind the latest releases. Weekly updates for the free chapters are available every Wednesday.

