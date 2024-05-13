Wind Breaker Episode 7: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot, And More

This article contains spoilers for the Wind Breaker anime

The 6th episode of Wind Breaker wrapped up the first three fights of the five Bofurin vs. Shishitoren match-ups. This means that there are two more fights to go, and they are both extremely important not just for this arc but also for the rest of the story.

Wind Breaker episode 6 covered the fight between Toma Hiragi and Kota Sako, with the former winning the brawl. Now the time has finally come for the protagonist Sakura Haruka to face off against Shishitoren’s second-in-command Togame Jo, which will be shown in the next episode. Here is everything you need to know about Wind Breaker episode 7.

Wind Breaker episode 7 release date, streaming details, and more

The 7th episode of the Wind Breaker anime is coming out on May 17th, 2024, Friday, at 12:26 a.m. JST on various different channels. Due to time differences, fans from other countries will be able to stream the episode at different times. International fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchryroll a bit after its original Japanese release. Other than an English subbed and dubbed version, the anime episode will also be available in Brazilian Portugese, Latin American Spanish, French, and German dubs.

Wind Breaker episode 7 will finally show the fans the fight they have all been waiting for, Sakura vs. Togame. Sakura is the protagonist of Wind Breaker, and though extremely strong, this is his first time fighting against someone as powerful as Togame Jo, who is the second-in-command of Shishitoren, which is also a powerhouse much like Bofurin. Though Hiragi Toma was able to defeat Sako, it was done with some difficulty on his part. What happens to Sakura in his fight remains to be seen.

Wind Breaker episode 6 recap

Wind Breaker episode 6 was quite an emotional one as it started with Kanuma dragging himself and Arima to the side away from the stage after his loss against Suo. the participants from Bofurin all congratulated Suo on his victory and Umemiya said that it was really nice that the first years were able to inspire each other this much. Sakura got excited as he thought it was his time to fight Togame but the latter did not move at all. However, from behind them, Sota Sako stood up and pointed towards Hiragi, letting people know that their fight was next.

Hiragi left after exchanging some words with Sakura, he joined Sako on the stage and the two of them started to fight. It looked like Hiragi was completely overwhelmed by Sako’s attacks and only started to defend himself against the other. Sako also continued to talk during the fight and said that Hiragi got weaker, revealing a past connection between them. Even Togame and Chouji commented that they have never seen Sako so determined and talkative during a fight.

Their past together is also revealed as we saw how Hiragi saved Sako from being bullied when they were little. Sako asked him to teach him how to fight and started to follow him everywhere. In the end, Sako was ready to follow Hiragi to Furin High as he thought the latter could easily become the top dog there. But Hiragi revealed that he was going to follow Umemiya and told Sako not to follow him, breaking his heart. Soon after, and angry and hurt Sako met Togame and Choji, who asked him to join Shishitoren. The scene returns to the present and Sako lands a hard kick onto Hiragi, who falls into the side of the stage and seemingly can’t get up.

Sakura then stands up and yells at Hiragi, to which Umemiya comments that Hiragi was one of the strongest guys in Bofurin and he should not look down upon him. Hiragi gets up and says how he embarrassed himself in front of the juniors. The fight commences again and this time, he overpowers Sako and wins at the end. Sako, devastated by the loss, clings to him and then passes out. When Togame asks someone to move Sako to the side, Hiragi says that he will do it himself. After moving Sako, he also stops Togame from taking off his Shishitoren jacket and tells him to wait as he never knows what might happen, insinuating that Sakura might beat him.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related content.

