Wind Breaker Episode 8: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot, And More

This article contains spoilers for the Wind Breaker anime

The last episode of Wind Breaker showed us the first half of the epic fight between Shishitoren’s Togame and Bofurin’s Sakura. The audience also got to see Togame and Tomiyama’s backstory and how Shishitoren became what they are now.

The next episode of the anime will possibly finish off the fight between Sakura and Togame and we will finally see the start of the final fight between Bofurin’s leader Umemiya and Shishitoren’s leader Tomiyama.

Wind Breaker episode 8 release date, streaming details, and more

The 8th episode of the Wind Breaker anime will come out on May 24th, 2024, Friday, at 12:26 p.m. JST on various channels. Due to time differences, fans from other countries will be able to stream the upcoming episode at different times. The international audience will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll a little after its original Japanese release. Other than the English subbed and dubbed versions, the episode will also be available on Crunchyroll in French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish dubbed versions.

From how things have been progressing, the 8th episode will show us the end of Sakura and Togame’s fight. In the last episode, the two fought tooth and nail and after talking to Sakura during the fight, Togame remembered the times in the past when he and Tomiyama used to have fun with the rest of their group and how that changed ever since Tomiyama became obsessed with strength. We might also get to see him have a change of heart and how that affects Tomiyama who is set to fight Umemiya next. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Wind Breaker episode 7 recap

In the 7th episode of Wind Breaker, Jo Togame experienced a moment of reflection, where he appeared to be grieving over something lost. However, he quickly snapped out of it and joined Sakura on the stage for their highly anticipated fight. As the battle commenced, it became evident that Togame possessed far greater strength than the previous fighters from Shishitoren.

Sakura gave it his all and managed to land some solid hits. Yet, he struggled to gain the upper hand. When Togame forcefully pinned Sakura to the ground by slamming his foot into his head, Sakura brought up the issue of Shishitoren's bullying tactics and their mistreatment of weaker individuals, which had sparked the entire conflict.

Togame appears to have made a connection and it seems that he was unaware of Arima and Kanuma's assault on the middle schooler from Furin's territory. He takes a brief pause from the fight to approach Arima and Kanuma, intending to teach them a lesson. After giving them a good beating, he confiscates their Shishitoren jumpers. At that moment, Choji Tomiyama advises him to rejoin the fight and assures him that he will handle everything else later. As Togame returns to the battle, he begins reflecting on his own team's history.

Choji was the one who recruited him after witnessing his impressive victory against a group of Shishitoren fighters. They formed an unbreakable bond and became an incredibly powerful team. Together, they not only emerged victorious in every battle they faced but also swiftly rose to the top of Shishitoren. Choji's charismatic personality brought everyone together, earning him the nickname "the sun" from Togame.

However, when Choji assumed leadership of Shishitoren, his perspective changed drastically. He became ruthless and expelled anyone who lost a fight. In order to preserve the belief in Choji's sunny disposition, Togame willingly took on the role of a merciless second-in-command, ensuring Choji's happiness and maintaining the image of the sun that everyone admired. Reflecting on their shared history, Togame returns to the present, ready to once again confront Sakura in battle.

Nevertheless, Sakura detects an unsettling aura surrounding Togame and openly expresses his concern. He observes that Togame is no longer evading his kicks nor attempting to strike his adversary, indicating a lack of full commitment to the battle due to distraction. This realization leaves Togame pondering his own actions, while Choji gazes at him intently from his spot in the audience. With the episode concluding at this point, it is evident that their confrontation will persist into the next episode.

Advertisement

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

ALSO READ: Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Manga Gets Anime Adaptation; DEETS