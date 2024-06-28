Wind Breaker Season 2 Announced for 2025; Everything We Know So Far

The announcement of Wind Breaker Season 2 has sent the anime community into a frenzy. This new season follows the successful finale of Season 1, and it will debut in 2025 and be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Team of stars with high ratings

Studio CloverWorks animated Wind Breaker, directed by Toshifumi Akai and series composition done by Hiroshi Seko who is known as Chainsaw Man. The chief animation director and character designer was Taishi Kawakami (Akebi’s Sailor Uniform), while Ryo Takahashi (Arifureta) composed the music.

Wind Breaker consistently ranked in the top 10 in Anime Corner's weekly polls, resulting in an exceptional performance. In week eight, it even stood first. Fourth most awaited anime for Spring 2024; this show was highly anticipated. Nearly four million people have viewed its opening theme on Aniplex’s YouTube channel.

Wind Breaker scored 7.79 according to MyAnimeList putting it at number sixteen for this season alone. It placed higher on Anilist as well with an average score of 77% coming fourteenth. A lot of fans loved how they drew hand-to-hand combat fights and told stories with visuals.

Casts of all-time greatest hits

Some big names can be found among those voicing Wind Breaker including Yuuma Uchida (Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen), Yuuichi Nakamura (Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen), Shimazaki Nobunaga (Shinichi from Parasyte). These famous actors played a part in making the anime so popular.

Satoru Nii writes Wind Breaker which has been serialized on Magazine Pocket since January, 2021. Up to now seventeen volumes have come out already. The series is published in English by Kodansha USA, with six volumes in print and fifteen digitally.

List of voice actors:

Haruka Sakura – Yuuma Uchida (Megumi – Jujutsu Kaisen)

Hajime Umemiya – Yuuichi Nakamura (Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen)

Hayato Suo – Shimazaki Nobunaga (Shinichi – Parasyte)

Ren Kaji – Nobuhiko Okamoto (Bakugo – My Hero Academia)

Akihiko Nirei – Shoya Chiba (Shin – 86 Eighty-Six)

Kotoha Tachibana – Ikumi Hasegawa (Lena – 86 Eighty-Six)

Choji Tomiyama – Toya Kikunosuke (Denji – Chainsaw Man)

Toma Hiragi – Ryota Suzuki (Ryusui – Dr. Stone)

Summary and how to watch

Crunchyroll describes Wind Breaker as a story set in Furin High School, notorious for its brawny students who solve conflicts with strength. Haruka Sakura, a new first-year student, aims to fight his way to the top by joining Bofurin, a group that guards the town.

Fans are waiting eagerly for season two with more action-packed episodes and incredible plotlines.

