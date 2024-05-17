Unraveling X-Men '97 Episode 10's Ending and Credits Scene

Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 ended its inaugural season on Wednesday, with episode 10 airing on Disney Plus. This season has been a rollercoaster ride of excitement and intensity, including clever dialogue, heartfelt moments, and unexpected appearances from across Marvel’s vast universe. Following the suspense of the penultimate episode, which left the fans questioning Wolverine’s fate and Bastion’s plot to eliminate mutants, the finale unveiled a heart-wrenching twist alongside post-credit scenes, making viewers eager for more to know what will happen in next.

In episode 9, the tensions seem to rose between Magneto and Professor Xavier due to anti-mutant sentiment, promoting Bastion’s Sentinels to intervene. Magneto managed to deactivate the transformed humans and launch himself into space on an asteroid. However, the disagreement between the former allies divided the X-Men, leading to an internal conflict as they battled both each other and Bastion.

As the finale approached, Professor X attempted to thwart Magneto with his psychic abilities, but the success of his efforts remained uncertain. Meanwhile, the X-Men faced the crucial task of defeating Bastion and uncovering any contingency plans he might have had.

Now, when it’s about to get the spoiler, let’s start by analyzing the concluding moments of episode 10 and their potential implications for the future of X-Men’97. If you haven’t seen the finale yet, don’t spoil it for yourself. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

X-Men '97 finale: Asteroid M's destruction sparks temporal chaos

One of the series' most emotional moments occurred when Scott (Cyclops) and Madelyne (Jean Grey's clone) bid farewell to their baby, Nathan, sending him through a portal with Bishop. Nathan grows up to become Cable, a time-traveling hero who intervenes in the Genosha attack and stays to battle Bastion.

Advertisement

In the finale, the destruction of Magneto's Asteroid M seems to scatter the X-Men across different timelines. Jean Grey and Scott find themselves in 3960 A.D., encountering a young Nathan and another figure, Mother Askani, who is revealed to be Rachel Summers, their daughter, in comic book lore.

In a flashback, Cable reveals that Rachel was one of the mutants oppressed by Bastion's future. However, she becomes the founder of Clan Askani, which rescues young Nathan. Fans can expect to see her character as part of the Summer's family tree in season 2.

X-Men '97: Split timelines lead to unexpected encounters

While Jean Grey and Scott reunite unexpectedly in the future, Rogue, Nightcrawler, Beast, Magneto, and Xavier find themselves in ancient Egypt after a temporal shift. Amidst fighting off warriors, they encounter a mysterious figure who introduces himself as En Sabah Nur.

Apocalypse, also known as En Sabah Nur, is a familiar figure to Marvel enthusiasts. Before becoming the formidable mutant or Apocalypse in the present-day X-Men era, he was a rebellious nomad compelled to serve an Egyptian ruler. Endowed with regenerative abilities, En Sabah Nur endured numerous deaths and ages, with connections to the Celestials in Marvel lore. Throughout his journeys across time, he has encountered Cable/Nathan and Mister Sinister. His encounter with one group of X-Men in the past holds significance for future storylines involving another group in either the year 1997 or 3960.

X-Men '97 finale teaser: Mysterious figure surveys ruined Genosha

Being a fan of you stuck around long enough to leave the credit roll; you will notice the scene that showed present-day Genosha in ruins. It starts with a hand reaching into the rubble and picking up a tattered Queen of Hearts card. In the background, a voice is heard saying, “So much pain, my children. So much death.” Though the character’s entire face isn’t shown, his mouth is visible when he utters those words.

It's Apocalypse! This formidable villain has a rich history with the X-Men in comics and throughout the Marvel universe. He's been featured in various Marvel animated series and portrayed as En Sabah Nur in live-action films, including X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse.

But let's first focus on that playing card. It belongs to Gambit, also known as Remy. The appearance of the card, coupled with Apocalypse's arrival, suggests that Gambit may be resurrected as the Horseman of Death. It was hinted at earlier when Professor X had visions of Gambit in episode 6, transforming into a skeletal-faced agent of death.

Advertisement

In the comics, there's a storyline where Gambit falls under Apocalypse's control and becomes Death, one of his Horsemen. He battles the X-Men, aiming to eliminate them. It's likely this storyline will unfold in season 2.

ALSO READ: Which Avengers Can Be Part Of Captain America’s X-Men ’97 Team? Explored