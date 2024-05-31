Yu Yu Hakusho Creator Shares Behind-The-Scenes Sketches; Deets

Yu Yu Hakusho has to be one of the most beloved manga and anime series of all time. The manga creator recently shared some early sketches from the series with fans, which was very well-received.

A lot of people might know Yoshihiro Togashi as the creator of the popular manga series Hunter X Hunter. But before this popular series, he created another famous manga series Yu Yu Hakusho which also had a beloved anime adaptation.

Yoshihiro Togashi revealed some early sketches of the manga

Togashi’s manga Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the most beloved manga series of the 90s. The manga ran from 1990 to 1994 in Shueisha’s Shonen magazine Weekley Shonen Jump. The manga series recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and the fans still remember it very fondly. The anime adaptation of the manga is equally beloved by fans across the globe.

Togashi, who is currently working on his Hunter X Hunter manga shared some early character sketches of Yu Yu Hakusho on his official X (Formerly Twitter) account. The cool sketch included a lot of characters from the series which fans loved. Some fans said that they would love to see more of these BTS sketches, while others said that they loved this little trip down memory lane.

Yu Yu Hakusho is a classic 90s manga you should read

If you are someone who has not read or watched Yu Yu Hakusho yet, then you definitely should now. The plot of the manga revolves around a guy named Yusuke Urameshi, a delinquent boy who dies in an accident while trying to save a child’s life. In the afterlife, he faces Koenma, the son of the ruler of the afterlife who gives him a few tests. After passing them, Yusuke is appointed as an Underworld Detective who solves cases in the human world regarding demons and apparitions.

If you want to read Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yu Yu Hakusho manga, you can do so with a paid subscription to VIZ Media’s digital Shonen Jump Library. If you want to watch the anime series based on the manga instead, you can find the whole series in Crunchyroll and Hulu in both English subbed and dubbed versions. You can also check out the live-action adaptation of the manga on Netflix.

