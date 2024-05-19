Zatsu Tabi- That's Journey Anime Gets 2025 Release Window; Everything We Know So Far
Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey announced today on May 16 that the anime is set to premiere in 2025. The site has also posted a 40-second teaser trailer and a teaser visual featuring her.
Written and illustrated by Kenta Ishizaka, Zatsu Tabi: That's Journey began serialization in ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Maoh magazine on March 27, 2019. As of December 2023, ten tankōbon volumes have been released.
Set out on a journey like no other as the much-anticipated anime adaptation of Kenta Ishizaka’s manga Zatsu Tabi: That’s Journey is slated for release in 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about Zatsu Tabi That’s Journey’s release, teaser, staff, cast, and more.
Zatsu Tabi: The Journey anime release window and staff
The official website announced that the TV anime adaptation of Kenta Ishizaka's travel-themed manga, Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey, will premiere in 2025, a year after its initial announcement in May 2023. The site also released a 40-second teaser trailer and visual featuring Ishizaka.
┊ ┊— 「ざつ旅-That's Journey-」TVアニメ公式@2025年放送予定 (@zatsutabi_anime) May 16, 2024
┊ 旅はざつでいい、┊
┊ ざつがいい。 ┊
┊ ┊#石坂ケンタ による究極旅コミック
「#ざつ旅-That's Journey-」
TVアニメ2025年放送予定🧳✨
👣公式HPhttps://t.co/3Z3FWjBLTS
👣ティザーPVhttps://t.co/tNmszmlVOV#zatsutabi #旅の日 pic.twitter.com/6ainkZdqdO
It was also announced that Hika Tsukishiro is cast as the protagonist, Chika Suzugamori. She made her voice acting debut in 2019 and this is her first major role in a TV anime series.
"When I heard that I was going to be a part of the show, I was filled with the happy feeling, 'Really? Am I going to play Chika-chan!?' I was so happy that I froze for a while!" said Tsukishiro.
She continued, "I will do my best to convey the joy and splendor of traveling to everyone with Chika-chan and her friends, so please look forward to the broadcast of the anime!"
Following are the main staff of the anime:
- Director: Masaharu Watanabe (Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-)
- Series Composition: Yoshiko Nakamura (Tadaima, Okaeri)
- Character Design: rere
- Music: Yoshiaki Fujisawa (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)
- Animation Production: Makaria (Dropkick on My Devil!: Apocalypse Day)
- Production: 'Zatsutabi' Production Committee
More about Zatsu Tabi: That's Journey
The story of Zatsu Tabi: That's Journey follows the journey and growth of Chika Suzugamori, a college student aspiring to become a manga artist. Chika has won a rookie award at a manga award, but her heart is about to break when all three of the manga drafts she submitted for her new works to the editorial department were rejected.
For fun, she conducts a survey on SNS about her journey's destination and gets a great response. Unable to back down, she decides to start a haphazard journey, relying on the survey.
In the series, the protagonist chooses where she goes via a Twitter poll she posts on her account. This also plays into the real-life direction of the series, as the author uses their Twitter account to help decide where the character will go in the manga. Ishizaka puts out a poll on the 27th day of each month questioning where to travel.
The response to this dictates where both they go in real life and where Suzugamori goes in the manga. The author labels this with the tagline, "The next destination in this manga is chosen by, that's right, you, the reader!" This unique concept helps to connect the reader directly to the story.
Zatsu Tabi: That's Journey is a hidden-gem manga that began in 2019 and has released nine volumes. It even received a nomination for Best Printed Manga at the Next Manga Awards 2021.
This will be the first of Ishizaka's projects to receive an adaptation into an anime. The author has also provided one-shots for multiple anthology books based on existing titles. This includes franchises such as Danganronpa, Heavy Object, and Choujigen Game Neptune.
