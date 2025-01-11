Zenshu Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Zenshu Episode 2 will continue Natsuko’s journey in the anime world she finds herself within, so don’t miss it! Get the release date, expected plot and more details here.
The premiere episode of Zenshu introduced Natsuko Hirose, a rising animator. She is currently struggling with her new project and hears of an animator's death from food poisoning. Not long after, she suffers the same fate while watching A Tale of Perishing and awakens in the anime's desert world.
Mistaken for a gremlin by its heroes, the Nine Soldiers, Natsuko warns them about an imminent Void army attack. Using a magical animation desk, she creates a giant being to save the town and Unio, stunning the group. Fainting, she reveals her origins but is misunderstood by an “aneemator” from the kingdom of ‘Reality.’
Zenshu Episode 2 will see Natsuko invited to join the Nine Soldiers by Baobab, the Last Town’s prophet. However, she will later have a fallout with Luke. While pondering a way back to her world, Natsuko will recall A Tale of Perishing’s plot, where the Last Town faces danger again.
She then realizes that even if she cannot return, protecting the town and its people is worth risking her life. Titled Defend, Zenshu Episode 2 will air in Japan on January 12, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST, as per the anime’s official website.
International viewers can access the English-subtitled version at corresponding times in their regions. In Japan, it will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X. Japanese fans will also be able to stream it on platforms like DMM TV, ABEMA, U-NEXT, Netflix, and others.
Globally, Zenshu Episode 2 will be available on Crunchyroll. It can also be purchased on services like Rakuten TV and J:COM STREAM in Japan.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.