Zenshu Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of Zenshu, Eternity, saw Natsuko follow Memmeln and discovers she and her cult disguised the Mantis Void as a priest to destroy the Soul Future. She learned that the cult sought to end their immortality by aiding the Voids. Luke, devastated, disguised himself to infiltrate their ritual.

Memmeln prepared to become the Ultimate Void, but Natsuko’s tool activated, creating Sir Exister, who distracted everyone. Memmeln, moved by Natsuko’s words, abandoned the ritual. Later, a mysterious bird observed Luke and Unio in the garden.

Zenshu Episode 5 will see Natsuko, now overconfident after repeated Void victories, join the Nine Soldiers in helping Destiny feed orphans. Meanwhile, Luke will reunite with Justice, a former Nine Soldier who has since fallen from grace.

As the city faces another looming Void threat, the episode may also explore Natsuko’s past, particularly her connection to a girl whose manuscripts she previously rejected. These events could provide a better understanding of her past regrets.

Titled Justice, Zenshu Episode 5 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST, according to the anime’s official website. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version at the equivalent times in their regions.

In Japan, it will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X, and will be available on streaming platforms such as DMM TV, ABEMA, U-NEXT, Netflix, and Hulu. Zenshu Episode 5 will also be purchasable through services like Rakuten TV and J:COM STREAM. Worldwide, it will be available on Crunchyroll.

