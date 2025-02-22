Zenshu Episode 8: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Here’s everything you need to know about Zenshu Episode 8, including the release date, recap, what to expect and where to watch the episode.
The last Zenshu episode, titled ‘First Love,’ began in 2006, where Midori Ichihashi is seen admiring Natsuko but loses contact after moving away. In 2011, Shu Ninomiya, inspired by Natsuko’s sketches, attempted to confess but was ignored.
In 2014, Saburo Aoi, a frustrated director, fell for Natsuko’s talent but later distanced himself. In 2019, Naomi Fukushima, her studio president, secretly admired her but witnessed Natsuko’s workplace struggles. In the present, the Nine Soldiers feast at Destiny’s orphanage, but the bird reappears, warning Natsuko that things are not as they seem.
Zenshu Episode 8 will see the mysterious bird continue following Natsuko, repeating its cryptic warnings. Meanwhile, Luke realizes he has feelings for Natsuko and struggles to express them. Seeking guidance, he will confide in Justice, who advises him to invite her on a date.
Luke and Natsuko will visit a hot spring, seemingly enjoying themselves. However, the bird’s presence suggests that unforeseen trouble may arise. As Luke prepares to confess, Natsuko will remain unaware of the significance of his actions.
Titled ‘Confession,’ Zenshu Episode 8 will air in Japan on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. The English-subtitled version will be available for international viewers the same day, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.
In Japan, it will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X. Zenshu Episode 8 will also be available for unlimited viewing on platforms such as DMM TV, U-NEXT, Netflix, Hulu, Bandai Channel, and more. Internationally, Zenshu Episode 8 will stream on Crunchyroll.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Zenshu anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.