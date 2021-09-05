Ankahi Kahaniya actress Zoya Hussain talks about her experience of working with Kunal Kapoor & Nikhil Dwivedi

Actress Zoya Hussain, who is playing a pivotal part in the upcoming anthology 'Ankahi Kahaniya', shares her experience of working with her co-actors - Kunal Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

The segment that Zoya is part of, is directed by Saket Chaudhary.

Zoya said, "Working with Kunal, Nikhil and Paulomi has been wonderful. When there are people that are way more experienced than you and have done more than you, that kind of just makes you feel like you are part of the team and it's very encouraging. Saket is so open to dialogue and communication. He knows exactly what he wants, but he's still so encouraging and is accepting of whatever your opinions are, it doesn't make you feel that they're stupid or silly, and always takes them into account. I was really happy that we got a chance to work together."

'Ankahi Kahaniya' is an upcoming Netflix anthology that takes its characters on a journey to explore their individualities.

The film has an ensemble cast comprising - Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Mahadeo Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale, Kunal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi and Palomi.

Produced by RSVP Movies and directed by three directors - Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary.

'Ankahi Kahaniya' releases on September 17 on Netflix.

