Ankahi Kahaniya trailer OUT: Unconventional tale of love starring Kunal Kapoor & more will leave you thrilled

The romance genre can never get old. They say every love story is different and well going by this thought, yet another tale of love is all set to release on Netflix. This anthology brings together the amalgamation of three great directors, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary, in the form of 3 unique love stories.

Ankahi Kahaniya revolves around three unique love stories of modern times. Talking about Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s story is about a man who is all alone in the city of Mumbai, and instead of humans, he finds his comfort and happiness in a mannequin. Saket Chaudhary’s story revolves around a couple who are on the verge of separation. This story features Kunal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi, and Palomi. The third story, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, is a film based on the Kannada story Madhyantara by Jayant Kaikini, and it stars Rinku Mahadeo Rajguru and Dellzad Hiwale.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said in a statement, "With every story, I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while.”

Abhishek Banerjee said, “This is a story of the city in the 1980s and young love in the world of single-screen theatres. When you’re young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love’s a sweet escape. And what’s better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly? This one’s especially close to my heart. And I’m really excited for everyone to watch it!”

