Anna star Suzy ‘feels shy’ around Decision To Leave actor Tang Wei and Baeksang Awards co-host Park Bo Gum

On April 29, Suzy took to Instagram to share some pictures from her night of hosting the 59th Baeksang Art Awards alongside Park Bo Gum and Shin Dong Yup, second year in a row. Besides the outfit change, Suzy was seen posing with Park Bo Gum and Tang Wei of Decision To Leave fame. The caption says, “Team Wonderland, I'm feeling shy around Tang Wei unnie and Bogummy oppa.” The cute poses and outfits show off the trio’s beautiful looks!

Tang Wei:

Tang Wei attended the 59th Baeksang Art Awards and won Best Actress in Film while the film won the grand prize (Daesang) for Best Film. Receiving the trophy on behalf of director Park Chan Wook of 'Decision to Leave', art director Ryu Sung Hee of 'Decision to Leave' said, "This year marks the 30th anniversary of Director Park Chan Wook's film debut. He must have received a lot of rewards this year.” 'Decision to Leave' is a film about a detective investigating an accidental death in the mountains, meeting Seorae, the wife of the deceased, and feeling both suspicion and interest at the same time. It is also a work that has already received rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival.

Suzy:

Actor Bae Suzy received the Actor Award at the 21st Director's Cut Awards along with Jo Woo Jin Park Hae Il and Tang Wei. Suzy caught attention by explaining what her 'Anna' meant to her. The nominees for the best actress award in the series category were Park Ji Hoo and Jo Yi Hyeon from ‘All Of Us Are Dead’, Suzy and Jung Eunchae from ‘Anna’, Lee Hye Young from ‘Casino’ and Jeon Yeo Been from ‘Glitch’. Bae Suzy, who won the Best Actress award, said, "Thank you for giving me this meaningful award. 'Anna' has a lot of meaning to me. It was the first work I was determined about. The award is more meaningful because I had a lot of worries and fears until the moment I chose it.”

