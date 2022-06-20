Anna: Suzy, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Jun Han and Park Ye Young carry their own stories in character posters

'Anna', which is about to be released for the first time on Friday, June 24, draws attention by releasing a four-person, four-color character poster. The character posters that were released this time draws attention as it conveys the strong presence of 'Yumi' and 'Anna', a woman with two names 'Anna' (Suzy), and the three people surrounding her.

First, the appearance of 'Anna', who is looking at a distant place as if revealing a desire for a high place, catches the eye, and the words of "I always did, I do everything I set my mind to" is indeed the life that 'Anna' built up with lies. It raises the question of whether it will be able to keep to the end.

Hyeon Joo (Jung Eun Chae), the former boss of ‘Anna’ and the protagonist of a superior life with many things from birth, has a cold expression, along with the words that reads, “If you live by stealing someone else’s life, you will have to pay the price”, along with the feeling of pressure that ‘Anna’ will feel. It foretells suffocating tension.

Anna's husband Ji Hoon (Kim Jun Han) also pushes Anna. The words added over the look of him untying his tie as if tired, “Are you confident that you can live your life again? If things go wrong, don't let it go." ‘Jiwon’ (Park Ye Young), a senior in the editorial department of the university’s magazine, whom ‘Anna’ only trusts and relies on, adding a warm sensibility into the drama. The words, “I decided to tell the world about your story,” stimulates curiosity about what kind of relationship she will develop with 'Anna'.

