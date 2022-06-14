Anna: Suzy’s two lives are poles apart in intriguing main teaser & poster for upcoming drama

Coupang Play has released the main poster and main teaser for its upcoming series, ‘Anna’! The psychological thriller stars Suzy in the lead role, joined by Jung Eun Chae, Kim Jun Han, Park Ye Young and more.

The main poster shows Suzy as ‘Anna’ in the forefront, dressed in a sequined golden dress which glitters as if with a light of its own. In the background, Suzy can be seen as Yumi, wearing a plain grey uniform, and looking at ‘Anna’ with a gaze that expresses concern. The poster also carries text which reads, “Once you believe it, even lies turn into the truth.”

Check out the main poster for Coupang Play’s upcoming series ‘Anna’ starring Suzy, below:

Following this, the main teaser for ‘Anna’ was also released, beginning with Suzy narrating in a steady tone, “You wouldn’t know if you really wanted it until you have it. I want everyone to be afraid of me.” This foretells how her life is going to change completely in the wake of a small lie.

As Suzy appears as ‘Anna’, Yumi’s former boss Hyun Joo (Jung Eun Chae) recognises her, followed by Hyun Joo threatening Yumi by saying “You stole my entire life, and now you have to pay the price.” The thrilling teaser ends with Yumi saying “I do everything that I set my mind to.” An injured Yumi with blood streaming down her face can be seen just before the intense teaser ends.

Watch the full teaser for ‘Anna’, below:

‘Anna’ is set to follow Suzy as she takes on the lead role of Yumi, a woman who loses her true identity and ends up living someone else’s life, after she tells a small lie. Spanning eight episodes, ‘Anna’ will premiere on June 24 on Coupang Play, and new episodes will drop every Friday following the premiere episode at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST).

