Anne Hathaway admits she went 'raw vegan' and practiced yoga for her WeCrashed role

Anne Hathaway is unquestionably dedicated to her work but despite her dedication to acting, Anne Hathaway prioritises her children. The 39-year-old actress stated that she did method acting for her part in WeCrashed, but she didn't immerse herself in it as much as she had before owing to her children.

The Oscar winner, who has two children with Adam Shulman, Jonathan, five, and Jack, two, came on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her acting approach. The 57-year-old host inquired about her casting as a businesswoman Rebekah Neumann in the new AppleTV+ series. Hathaway went on to say that although she did not go into the depths she had before for the biographical part, she did immerse herself in some of Rebekah's cuisine and hobbies to get a deeper sense of her as a person and a character.

Anne said as per ET Canada, "So I don't really go as immersive as I did before I had kids. But I did get very into yoga, and I actually really want to thank my teacher Niki who worked with me every single day getting ready to play Rebekah. Rebekah is a very passionate vegan." However, Stephen was curious to know how strict Anne was about her veganism, so he inquired whether she avoided eating honey. Anne then stated that she didn't simply become vegan by avoiding all meals derived from animals, but she also added the notion of raw foodism, which states that foods should be consumed totally raw or cooked at temperatures below 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

The actress explained: "So I became-- so I became a raw vegan. I did that thing-- I don't know if you have gone vegan. By the way, it's great. And we should do as much as we can to eat vegetables for the environment." Meanwhile, Anne and co-star Jared Leto play the real-life married pair Rebekah and Adam Neumann in WeCrashed. The Apple TV+ series, inspired by the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, will follow the larger-than-life narrative of a charismatic CEO who botched a multi-billion dollar business plan.