Anne-Marie and (G)I-DLE Minnie to release music in collaboration; teaser dropped

English singer Anne-Marie and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie will soon be releasing new music in collaboration. Warner Music Korea has recently updated netizens vis-a-vis the same. The song is titled ‘Expectations’ and is scheduled to release on March 9, 2023 at 6 pm KST. The 30-second-long teaser is filled with perky music and the soulful voices of Anne-Marie and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie. The video is adorned with some playful animation that form the backdrop for the track’s lyrics.

The collaboration between Anne-Marie and Minnie will result in a unique track. The teaser is just a glimpse of what an absolute treat the song is to be. Anne-Marie is known and admired for some of the most popular English songs that include ‘Rockabye’ featuring Clean Bandit, ‘Ciao Adios’ and ‘Friends’. Minnie on the other hand is a member of South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE. She is known for singing ‘Getaway’ and ‘We Already Fell in Love’ for K-dramas ‘My Dangerous Wife’ and ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’ respectively.

(G)I-DLE’s Minnie

Minnie is a popular Thai singer and songwriter who debuted as a part of South Korean band (G)I-DLE in 2018. Originally Nicha Yontararak, Minnie was given her stage name later on. Born in 1997 in Bangkok, Thailand, Minnie moved to South Korea to pursue a career in music in 2015. Upon debuting in 2018, Minnie was praised for her soothing, soulful voice.

(G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE debuted as part of entertainment company Cube Entertainment in 2018. Soon after their debut, Minnie and her fellow group members became a favourite in South Korea and were admired for their unique composition. As opposed to a better portion of K-pop girl groups, (G)I-DLE produces a lot of their songs themselves. (G)I-DLE members Soyeon, Minnie and Yuqi especially participate in the creation of the majority of their group’s music.

Collaborating with western artists has become quite common amongst K-pop idols. The rising popularity of K-pop and Korean content has massively contributed to the latter. With every passing year, more and more western artists are looking to collaborate with K-pop idols. The aforementioned collaboration is beneficial for the idols and the western artists as it widens the scope of target audience for both of them.

