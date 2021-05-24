  1. Home
Answer a few FRIENDS trivia questions and we will reveal what Run BTS episode you should watch

BTS x FRIENDS is coming soon! Take the quiz now.
1970 reads Mumbai
BTS members pose for the group concept photos of BE BTS members pose for the group concept photos of BE (Pic credit - HYBE)
After waiting years for the news of a FRIENDS reunion to happen and now to finally have a special releasing this month, fans of the show have come a long way indeed. The excitement for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max is over the roof and we bet everyone has blocked the date of May 27 for this special occasion. The FRIENDS reunion is special for two big reasons - one we get to see the OT6 squad after years (Matthew Perry missed the last reunion) and BTS will be gracing the special occasion as celebrity guests.

ARMY already know that RM learnt English by watching FRIENDS, and the other members are huge fans of the show as well. In a recent interview, 'BTS confessed that being a part of FRIENDS Reunion 'feels like a dream'! RM picked Chandler Bing as his favourite character, while Suga placed his bets on Monica Geller. FRIENDS is fun and messy and what else is chaotic, Run BTS, Bangtan's home-grown variety show! 

So before we watch BTS on the much-awaited FRIENDS reunion, why don't we answer a few FRIENDS trivia questions and we will reveal which Run BTS you should watch. Sounds easy? Well take the quiz and find out.

You can take the quiz below:

ALSO READ: BTS says being a part of Friends Reunion 'feels like a dream'; RM and Suga REVEAL their favourite characters

What did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :HYBE

