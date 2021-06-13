Answer a few questions & we will reveal how ready you are for Muster 2021

Let's have some fun while we wait for BTS' 2021 Muster celebrations! Take the quiz now.

It is finally here! BTS celebrate their 8th debut anniversary today on June 13! It was today, 8 years go that BTS made their debut, changing our collective fates forever. BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, with their debut album 2 Kool 4 Skool accompanied by the title track, No More Dream. The group is composed of seven members RM (leader and rapper), Jin (vocalist and visual), Suga (rapper, producer), J-Hope (rapper, dancer), Jimin (dancer and vocalist), V (visual and vocalist) and Jungkook (vocalist and all-rounder).

BTS’ will be celebrating their 8th anniversary this year on June 13 and 14. The name of this year’s muster is ‘SOWOOZOO’, which is also the Korean name of their track called ‘Mikrokosmos’, which ended up being a comforting song for ARMYs. Muster SOWOOZOO will be a ‘festival’ focusing on BTS and ARMY having a fun time together with plenty of interactions. The muster is designed in such a way that both the artist and fan will be able to enjoy their heart’s content.

But are you really Muster ready or not? Well, there is a way to find out. All you have to do is answer a few questions and we will reveal if you are ready for the 2021 Muster celebrations or not! Sounds simple? What are you waiting for? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: What does BTS 2021 Muster SOWOOZOO have in store for ARMY? Check out the details here

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :HYBE

Share your comment ×