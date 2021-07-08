Answer a few questions & we'll reveal which 'Tae' is your ultimate bias

Is it BTS' Taehyung or NCT's Taeyong! Find out now.

Once you get into the K-pop rabbit hole, there is really no turning back and K-pop stans will vouch for the fact! It is like a happy cycle - you get into one group, that leads you to another group and then another one and before you know it you are a fan of at least ten different groups! But that's the beauty of K-pop, once you are in, you cannot leave!

Fans are lucky for the K-pop industry is blessed with many 'Tae's. Some popular 'Tae's are BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung who is a singer-songwriter, performer and visual of BTS. NCT's Taeyong aka Lee Taeyong is the group's frontman and a talented rapper, songwriter and performer. Tomorrow x Together's Taehyun aka Kang Taehyun is the second youngest member of the group and an amazing vocalist. SHINee's Taemin aka Lee Taemin is the group's multi-faceted maknae and exceptional dancer and finally, 2PM's Ok Taecyeon is one of the most handsome and desirable K-pop idols of all time!

But have you wondered which one of these 'Tae's is your ideal man! Is it BTS' Taehyung or NCT's Taeyong or TXT's Taehyun or 2PM's Taecyeon and SHINee's? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal which 'Tae' is your ultimate bias! Sounds fun? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

