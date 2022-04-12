Answer a few simple questions we’ll guess which BLACKPINK member would love to hang out with you

Since their debut in 2016 with four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK has gone on to become the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. The girl group’s 2020 release, ‘The Album’ became the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to record over 1 million sales.

The girl group is known to have broken a multitude of online records throughout their career, and BLACKPINK’s influence extends beyond music to fashion as well. The group’s members are icons of confidence and individuality and are always giving us major fashion inspiration. BLACKPINK is also known to have a strong connection with the group’s fans, BLINKs.

Today, we’ve put together a fun way for you to find out which BLACKPINK member might love to hang out with you. All you have to do, is answer a few simple questions, to find out!

Take the quiz, below:

