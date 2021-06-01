Answer a few true & false questions and we will reveal which Taemin solo song you should listen to

Miss Taemin already? Don't worry, we have you covered. Take the quiz now.

It has only been 24 hours and we miss Taemin already! Lee Taemin also known by his mononym, Taemin is a singer-songwriter, dancer and soloist of K-pop groups SHINee and SuperM. Taemin debuted at the tender age of 14 with SHINee as their youngest member (maknae). Since then, he has risen the ranks and is known as an 'Idol's Idol' for the artistic impact and lasting legacy he has left upon his juniors.

On May 31, Taemin enlisted in the military to fulfil his mandatory military service. Taemin is not just a talented star, but a versatile idol. He has thrived in the industry for thirteen years, reinventing himself every couple of years and never letting his star fade away. He made his mark with SHINee as a talented performer and maknae of the group and in a role reversal took the onus of being the Hyung of the group with SuperM! It is a long time before Taemin comes back from the military and we miss him already. But don't worry, we have you covered, answer a few true and false questions and we will reveal which Taemin solo song you must listen to. Sounds simple? Take the quiz now!

Taemin's enlistment left his Hyungs and fans heartbroken. MyDearTaemin trended on Twitter as fans left sweet notes of love for the K-pop star! Before enlisting, Taemin said goodbye to his fans in various ways. He released his last album before enlistment, Advice, on May 18. He said at the time, "I hope this album will be comforting to fans during the hiatus."

