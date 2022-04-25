Answer random questions and we’ll pair you up with an EXO member for the best date

EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul that was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuted in 2012. The group consists of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. They are noted for releasing music and performing extensively in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese.

The group debuted with twelve members separated into EXO-K (Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun) and EXO-M (Xiumin, Lay, Chen, Kris, Luhan, and Tao). Members Kris, Luhan, and Tao departed the group individually amid legal battles with SM Entertainment in 2014 and 2015. EXO-K and EXO-M performed music in Korean and Mandarin, respectively, until the release of their third EP ‘Overdose’ in 2014.

Since then, EXO have exclusively performed as one group, although their music continues to feature multiple languages. Members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin debuted in the sub-unit EXO-CBX in 2016, and members Sehun and Chanyeol began promoting as the sub-unit EXO-SC in 2019. Each member also maintains solo careers in music, film and television.

ALSO READ: Kang Daniel takes on a futuristic look for the upcoming UNIVERSE single ‘Ready to Ride’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which EXO member did you get? Let us know in the comments below.