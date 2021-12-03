Answer some facts about BTS' J-Hope & we'll reveal which solo song by JHope matches best with your personality

J-Hope is ARMY's hope and sunshine rolled into one! Jung Ho Seok, better known by his stage name J-Hope is a rapper, dancer, performer and record producer. J-Hope was born on February 18, 1994, in Gwangju where he lived with his parents and older sister - Jung Dawon also known as Me Jiwoo.

J-Hope is referred to as the dance leader of BTS and is known for his exceptionally amazing dancing and rap talent! J-Hope was the third member to join BTS after RM and Suga and at one point, he dropped out of the group before the septet's debut. His BTS members convinced him to stay back and J-Hope did and well, we are glad because we cannot imagine BTS without J-Hope's extraordinary talent!

ARMY, let's see how well you know BTS! Answer a few questions and we will reveal which J-Hope solo song vibes the best with you! Sounds easy and fun, well take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY confesses that BTS' J-Hope is the sunshine of her life

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.