Answer some facts about BTS' Jimin & we'll reveal which solo song by Jimin matches best with your personality

Chances are you will see the top trending search keyword on Twitter today as 'JIMIN IS LIVE', and that's because Bangtan's angel Jimin kept his promise and hosted a V Live for ARMYs! For those unversed, BTS members hosted an online fan meeting titled, ‘One Amazing Summer Day with ARMY'. About 200 fans, who have taken the ARMY Membership offered by the group, will be able to take part in four slots, grouped as 50 in each. 200 lucky ARMYs got the chance to do a video call with BTS themselves!

Jimin promised fans that he will be hosting a V Live and he did, true to his word. From the looks of it, it seems like Jimin was in his car, travelling for work maybe. So, it is even more heart-touching to see a busy idol take out precious time from his schedule to fulfil a promise he made to his fans. He chatted with fans, shared updates about his life and asked ARMYs well-being as well. Not just that, he promised to host another V Live broadcast soon in his free time.

Promise reminds us, have you ever wondered which solo Jimin track do you best vibe with? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Answer a few facts about Jimin and we will reveal which solo Jimin track do you vibe best with. Sounds, easy? Well take the quiz below and share your quiz results with us too!

Take the quiz below:

