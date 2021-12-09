Answer some facts about BTS' Jin & we'll reveal which solo song by Jin matches best with your personality

BTS' worldwide handsome, talented and popular member Jin is someone we cannot help but love! Jin, known by his real name Kim Seok Jin was born on December 4, 1992, in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province and lived with his parents and older brother Kim Seokjung. Jin is a singer-songwriter and BTS' oldest member. He recently turned 29 years old (30 years in Korean age).

Jin is known for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer. From having no background in singing, Jin rose to the ranks as one of the most prominent vocalists in the world. Today, he has wowed fans with his amazing singing in solo songs like 'Epiphany', 'Awake', 'Moon' and has also written beautiful songs like 'Tonight' and 'Abyss' and recently created a global record with his debut solo OST 'Yours' for Jun Ji Hyun starrer 'Jirisan'. Jin is truly an inspiration.

Answer some truths about Jin and we will reveal which solo track by Jin vibes the best with you. Sounds easy and fun. Take his fun quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

