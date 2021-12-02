Answer some facts about BTS' RM & we'll reveal which solo song by RM matches best with your personality

BTS' charismatic and amazing rapper and front-man RM aka Kim Nam Joon is the pillar on which the group is built and it is a fact! RM is a rapper, songwriter and producer. He was born on September 12, 1994, in Ilsan, South Korea.

His love for poetry and rap led him to his current career. Epik High's 'Fly' inspired him to write his music and eventually, he decided to make music his life! Besides his work and activities with BTS, he released his first solo mixtape, 'RM' which received rave reviews from fans and critics worldwide. In October 2018, his second mixtape, Mono, was the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist on the Billboard 200 chart, having peaked at number 26.

But do you know RM well? Well, here's your chance. Answer some facts and we will tell you which solo song by RM matches your personality the best! Sounds easy and fun? Well take the quiz below and find out now!

Take the quiz below:

