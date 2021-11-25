Answer some facts about BTS' V & we'll reveal which solo song by V matches best with your personality

BTS' V's vocals are as smooth as his breath-taking visuals! Kim Taehyung also known as V dons multiple hats. he is a singer-songwriter, composer, performer, fashionista and a role model to ARMYs in every sense. ARMYs will agree that we are lucky to have V in BTS and his songs bring much-needed comfort to our lives!

Earlier today, it was revealed that BTS' V has been included in the OST artist lineup of the new SBS' drama series 'Our Beloved Summer' starring Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi in lead roles. Lead actor Choi Woo Sik is one of V's closest friends in real life and the two are part of the 'Wooga Squad' consisting of Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy as well.

It seems like a good day to take this particular quiz! Want to know which solo song by BTS' V is your ultimate jam? Well, answer some trivia questions about V and we will reveal which song you vibe the best with. Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

