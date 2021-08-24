Answer some facts about Jang Ki Yong & we'll reveal which drama of his you should watch

It has been 24 hours since Jang Ki Yong enlisted in the mandatory military service and we already miss him! The talented actor wrapped his professional commitments before leaving for the military. The location and time for his enlistment are kept confidential as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19.

Not just that, the actor took this moment to share his emotions with the fans through a heartfelt Instagram post. He shared that he will really miss his fans and serve well and come back healthy and safe. His co-stars from his upcoming romance drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' bid him adieu and took to the photo-sharing app to share sweet farewell pictures with him.

We will miss watching Jang Ki Yong in person but thank god, at least we have his dramas! But, have you watched all of Jang Ki Yong dramas? Well, answer a few truths about Jang Ki Yong's life and career and we will reveal which Jang Ki Yong drama you should watch! Sounds, easy? Well, then what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now and find out.

Take the quiz below:

