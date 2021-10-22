Answer some facts about SEVENTEEN and we will reveal which subunit do you secretly stan?

It is SEVENTEEN's day today! The talented group made a smashing comeback with their mini-album 'Attacca', accompanied by the title track 'Rock With You'. SEVENTEEN debuted in 2015 and consists of members - S. Coups (leader), Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

SEVENTEEN is considered a "self-producing" idol group, with the members being actively involved in the songwriting, choreographing, and other aspects of their music and performances. The talented group has been around for six years now and with each passing year, they are solidifying their position as artists to remember.

CARATs, would know that SEVENTEEN has 3 subunits within the group. But you have you wondered which of the three subgroups you secretly stan? Well, answer some facts and we will reveal which subunit do you secretly stan? Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN unleashes their ‘Attacca’ in new music video for ‘Rock With You’

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.