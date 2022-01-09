Answer some K Pop trivia and we'll reveal which K Pop group will launch their personal Instagram accounts

The past year has been an eventful one for our favourite K-pop idols and K-drama actors! Besides, of course, the amazing content we have received and also, the new Instagram debutants! 'Squid Game' stars Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung Jae and Gong Yoo opened their personal Instagram accounts as well as K-pop megastars BTS, who launched their solo Instagram accounts 8 years after their debut!

But many other K-pop artists don't have solo Instagram accounts as of yet and fans know they totally deserve their own Instagram accounts. A couple of days back TOMORROW X TOGETHER's oldest member Yeonjun launched his solo account and fans are waiting to see the solo accounts of other members of the group.

Answer some basic K-pop trivia questions and we will reveal which K-pop artist or group will debut their personal Instagram accounts? Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: Answer some TXT trivia and we'll reveal which TXT member will launch his Instagram account

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.