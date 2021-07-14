Answer some true or false questions & we'll reveal which BTS member will take you out for dancing

Find out your ideal dance partner! Take the quiz now.

Is there even a day when BTS isn't making a new record? No, BTS is defining and redefining success. Recently, BTS' summer bop Butter charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh consecutive week! It marked the longest No. 1 streak achieved by a group since 1995, when 'One Sweet Day,' a song by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and R&B group Boyz II Men, spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

This calls for a celebration right and we don't need anybody's 'Permission To Dance'! ARMY are absolutely loving the fun and free-spirited track which spreads the message of love, positivity and hope for a better tomorrow in these difficult times. Permission To Dance has us grooving and dancing but have you wondered which BTS member will be your partner? Well, we have you covered. Answer some simple true or false questions and we will reveal which BTS member will be your dance partner. Sounds, fun? Take the quiz now.

BTS members graced 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon and sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to answer some fun questions and showcased amazing performances on 'Butter' and 'Permission To Dance'.

