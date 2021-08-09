Answer some this or that questions and we'll reveal which BLACKPINK eonni member is your soulmate

BLACKPINK members recently celebrated their fifth debut anniversary and it once again reminded us that we are truly grateful to have BLACKPINK in our lives! While every member of BLACKPINK is unique and special in their own way, we have to admit we really love our BLACKPINK eonni members Jennie and Jisoo.

They may seem like chalk and cheese, but Jennie and Jisoo have a lot more in common than what meets the eye! The two oldest members of the group have held the team together and protected the younger members. It is particularly sweet to watch their interactions as neither of them is very expressive overtly, but when they do express their feelings or open their hearts; it is definitely a heartwarming sight to watch. One of our favourite interactions between Jennie and Jisoo is when the two girls got together to whip up a nice dessert, but Jisoo wasn't very impressed with their cooking skills. Nonetheless, they relished their treat together.

Have you wondered which BLACKPINK eonni is your soulmate? Is it the fierce and talented Jenkudie or the easy-going and gorgeous Jichoo? Well, answer a few questions and we'll reveal which BLACKPINK eonni member is your soulmate. Sounds fun? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

